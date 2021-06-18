It's a celebration of Pride on FYI Philly

Pride Month calendar of eventsPhiladelphia couldn't properly celebrate Pride month, last year, due to the pandemic but this year it's back and even more amped up with nearly 300 events across the region -- plus a new website to help you keep track.
Philly Gay Pride | Instagram
Philly Gay Calendar | Facebook | Instagram
TABU Lounge & Sports Bar | Instagram
254 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-964-9675
Drink the Pride Flag Rainbow:Cocktails for a Cause
FCM Hospitality has eight popular bars and restaurants in Philadelphia, and its newest location, Lola's Garden, in Ardmore.
Throughout the month of June, you can raise your glass to raise money for a LGBTQIA+ charity. Just order the signature cocktail when you visit the venue.
Each drink represents a different color in Philadelphia's Pride flag. A dollar from every sale of all eight cocktails during June will go to support four organizations: William Way LGBT Community Center, Attic Youth Center, Philly Asian Queer and Galaei.
Black
Juno Philly
1033 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
267-639-2892
Special: Mezcal Margarita (mezcal tequila, triple sec, activated charcoal, agave, lime) $11
Brown -
Craft Hall
901 N. Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123
267-297-2072
Special: German Chocolate Cold Brew Martini (Jgermeister cold brew, Godiva liqueur, iced coffee) $10
Red -
Rosy's Taco Bar
2220 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-858-4561
Special: Stateside Rose (Stateside vodka, Casa del Mar cava rose, pomegranate, lime, agave) $10
Orange -
Morgan's Pier
221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-279-7134
Special: Orange Crushin' It (Grey Goose vodka, mango puree, tropical Red Bull) $13
Yellow -
Harper's Garden
31 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-886-8552
Special: Driftin' Away (Bacardi black rum, Blackbird's coconut moonshine, grilled pineapple, lime) $12
Green -
Lola's Garden
51 St Georges Rd, Ardmore, PA 19003
484-412-8011
Special: Butterfly Gimlet (Bluecoat gin, lime juice, muddled cucumber & basil, butterfly pea tea) $13
Blue -
The Garden at Cherry Street Pier
121 N Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19106,
215-923-0818
Special: Frozen Electric Lemonade (vodka, blue curacao, lemon) $10
Purple-
Parks on Tap
Trail's End, South St. & S. 27th St., Philadelphia, PA 19143
215-568-1616
Waterworks, 640 Waterworks Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-568-1616
Special: Pride Punch (grape vodka, razzmatazz liqueur, blue curacao, sour) $10
Philly's dip daddy has a new line of dips, dippables
A trained chef took advantage of the pandemic to create a new line of dips and dippables.
The line is a nostalgic nod to Daniel Giorgio's childhood growing up in South Philadelphia, where as a 12-year-old boy he would sit on the stoop with the ladies on the street and they'd eat dip and gossip.
In launching Dip Daddy, he wanted to elevate the classics, making dips and dippables in small batches, using only fresh ingredients and no chemical additives.
You can order online and Dip Daddy delivers twice weekly. Giorgio is now working on a pickup location.
Dip Daddy | Instagram
Passyunk restaurants built on Pride
Two restaurants are serving a menu built with pride and serving fresh dishes along Passyunk Avenue.
Black & Brew is a family business run by Colleen DeCesare and her wife Jennifer.
They opened the breakfast and lunch spot nearly 15 years ago and have been serving the community ever since.
They serve La Calombe coffee which they use for special drinks like smoothies and black and tans. Breakfast favorites include the burrito, and a lunch favorite is the Turkey Reuben.
They feature local artists hanging from the walls and always keep vegetarian options available.
Keshet Kitchen is a new spot from owners Sharon Shvarzman and Abraham Bloom.
The Queen Village spot features Israeli comfort food for lunch and dinner. The recipes are Sharon's take on his grandfather's dishes that he brought from Israel.
Sharon made a name for himself on the Food Network on shows 'Worst Cooks in America' and 'Great Food Truck Race.' He's perfected the family recipes and is bringing them to Philadelphia.
Black & Brew | Facebook | Instagram
1523 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Keshet Kitchen | Facebook | Instagram
705 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Drag Tea at Sofitel Philadelphia for Pride Month
At Sofitel Philadelphia in Rittenhouse Square, you can sip tea while you savor petite sandwiches, pastries, and rainbow-colored cakes -- all in celebration of Pride Month.
It's afternoon tea with lots of kicks, splits and dips, as the girls from Brittany Lynn's Drag Mafia put on a show.
For $55 you can enjoy an all-you-can eat menu. For an extra $10, you can enjoy bottomless cocktails.
A portion of the proceeds benefits the William Way LGBT Community Center. The Sofitel also has hall of LGBTQIA+ flags on display.
Sofitel Philadelphia Drag Tea
120 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-569-8300
Saturday, June 26, 2-4pm
Brittany Lynn's Philly Drag Mafia | William Way LGBT Community Center
1315 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA. 19107
215-732-2220
Shop with Pride with unique finds from Trunc, Naturally Queer
Pride Month is a great time to shop small, and support businesses that have fantastic finds. We found two LGBTQ-owned ventures that can help with that.
Trunc is a community-focused shop owned by longtime partners Dorothea Gamble and Dagmar Mitchell. They sell everything from home goods to environmentally-conscious laundry supplies.
Items like jewelry, art, clothing and more are all handmade by local artisans, and the inventory rotates.
Naturally Queer was started by Jourdan Porter as a side baby to her therapy career.
Looking for a shirt to wear to a natural hair festival, she couldn't find one -- so she designed one herself, and now sells them online and at festivals.
Trunc | Instagram
929 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia PA 19023
267-559-1604
Naturally Queer | Instagram
Blackmarzian features Afro-futuristic jewelry from West Philly artist
Qil Jones is a Metal Bender, self-described Machine Witch and the creator of Blackmarzian.
Qil envisions and creates an assortment of ultra-modern adornments from hair and face ornaments to bracelets, earrings and more out of sheets of metal.
It's all done out of their home studio in West Philadelphia. The core of the company is inspired by traditions of black queer radical feminism as well as the folk art of blacksmiths in Africa.
You can also make a custom order; imagination is the only limit.
Blackmarzian | Instagram
Online only, custom orders available
Philly Aids Thrift expanding its reach to LGBTQ+ community
Philly AIDS Thrift is all decked out for Pride, with a queer-centric window and a store filled with gently used gems, all donated.
The store, which launched in 2005, turns the proceeds from sales into grants for organizations that provide programs and services for people in the region impacted by HIV and AIDS.
Philly AIDS Thrift just added an HIV testing site to its second floor and is currently fundraising for a major expansion that will add 3,000 square feet to its flagship location.
Philly AIDS Thrift | Facebook | Instagram
710 S 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-922-3186
Philly AIDS Thrift at Giovanni's Room
345 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-923-2960
Summer cocktails from Fine Wine and Good Spirits
Summer cocktails are on the menu with our friends at Fine Wine and Good Spirits.
Seasonal ingredients like pineapple, fresh berries and lemon spruce up our thsi week's selection.
Pineapple Gin Punch
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Bluecoat Elderflower Gin
- oz Gran Gala Orange Liqueur
- 4 oz pineapple juice
- tsp fresh lemon juice
- 1 pinch allspice Jaume Serra Cristalino Cava Brut
- 1 pineapple wedge
Directions:
- 1. Combine first five ingredients in a wineglass filled with ice; stir.
- 2. Top with sparkling wine.
- 3. Garnish with skewered pineapple.
French Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1 oz El Jimador Tequila Silver
- 1 oz Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur
- oz Montezuma Triple Sec
- 1 oz Daily's Cocktails Sweet & Sour Mix
Directions:
- 1. Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filed with ice.
- 2. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass.
- 3. Garnish with skewered black raspberries.
BalletX returns to stage with "Summer Series at the Mann"
BalletX is making its return to in-person performances with a show at the Mann Center, featuring three new, never-before-seen works.
BalletX is staging its first ever "Summer Series at the Mann."
"It's been a dream come true for the company," says Christine Cox, BalletX's Co-founder and Artistic and Executive Director.
There will be four performances with three world premieres.
BalletX's Summer Series at the TD Pavilion at the Mann Center | Instagram
BalletX's Summer Series at the Mann runs June 24th - 26th with 4 performances. Tickets are sold in pairs to allow for social distancing.
TD Pavilion at the Mann
5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19131
Free virtual art show and orchestra concert at William Way LGBT Community Center
The William Way LGBT Community Center has reopened its doors for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, and it's just in time for Pride Month.
The center has a new virtual exhibition called Moving Forward When The World Stopped.: Queer Life 2022 2021.
It showcases the works of 28 local artists who explore themes of suffering, change and loss but also beauty and hope.
The exhibition is free to view on the center's website gallery where you'll also find other virtual exhibitions that have been curated during the pandemic.
Tune into the center's Facebook page at 7 pm on June 28 for a free streaming performance by the Philadelphia Orchestra led by conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin.
William Way LGBT Community Center | Virtual Art Shows | Facebook | Instagram
1315 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA. 19107
215-732-2220
PrideFlix: Virtual Gay Pride Film Festival
qFLIX has been producing in-person film festivals in Philadelphia since 2014. Last year, they decided to put on a virtual event because of the pandemic. The response was so overwhelming, PrideFlix will now be an annual event.
This year's festival includes 17 programs 50 films from 25 countries, everything from LGBTQIA+ Documentaries, feature films, short films, and web series that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home through July 7.
You can buy individual tickets to particular films that range between $9-13 or buy a festival pass for $70 and you can watch all of the films as many times as you want.
PrideFLIX; The Virtual Gay Pride Film Festival
Charity Happy Hour back at Evil Genius
Charity Happy Hours are back at Evil Genius Beer Company in Kensington, and for Pride, the beneficiary is The Trevor Project, a national organization providing suicide prevention counseling for LGBTQIA plus youth.
Evil Genius also released a Pride Month Strawberry Blonde Ale called #loveislove with a portion of sales going to the Trevor Project.
#loveislove is available in Evil Genius' new 12-ounce cans at the Lab in Fishtown - and for exclusive delivery to your front door through a Pride partnership with GoPuff.
Evil Genius Beer Company | The Trevor Project
1727 N. Front St., Philadelphia
215-425-6820
Charity Happy Hour, Thursday, June 24, 2021, 6-8pm