It's a celebration of Pride on FYI Philly

Pride Month calendar of events

Pineapple Gin Punch

2 oz Bluecoat Elderflower Gin

oz Gran Gala Orange Liqueur

4 oz pineapple juice

tsp fresh lemon juice

1 pinch allspice Jaume Serra Cristalino Cava Brut

1 pineapple wedge

1. Combine first five ingredients in a wineglass filled with ice; stir.

2. Top with sparkling wine.

3. Garnish with skewered pineapple.

French Margarita

1 oz El Jimador Tequila Silver

1 oz Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur

oz Montezuma Triple Sec

1 oz Daily's Cocktails Sweet & Sour Mix

1. Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filed with ice.

2. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass.

3. Garnish with skewered black raspberries.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia couldn't properly celebrate Pride month, last year, due to the pandemic but this year it's back and even more amped up with nearly 300 events across the region -- plus a new website to help you keep track.254 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-964-9675FCM Hospitality has eight popular bars and restaurants in Philadelphia, and its newest location, Lola's Garden, in Ardmore.Throughout the month of June, you can raise your glass to raise money for a LGBTQIA+ charity. Just order the signature cocktail when you visit the venue.Each drink represents a different color in Philadelphia's Pride flag. A dollar from every sale of all eight cocktails during June will go to support four organizations: William Way LGBT Community Center, Attic Youth Center, Philly Asian Queer and Galaei.Black1033 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia267-639-2892Brown -901 N. Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123267-297-2072Red -2220 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103267-858-4561Orange -221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106215-279-7134Yellow -31 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103267-886-8552Green -51 St Georges Rd, Ardmore, PA 19003484-412-8011Blue -121 N Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19106,215-923-0818Purple-Trail's End, South St. & S. 27th St., Philadelphia, PA 19143215-568-1616Waterworks, 640 Waterworks Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19130215-568-1616A trained chef took advantage of the pandemic to create a new line of dips and dippables.The line is a nostalgic nod to Daniel Giorgio's childhood growing up in South Philadelphia, where as a 12-year-old boy he would sit on the stoop with the ladies on the street and they'd eat dip and gossip.In launching Dip Daddy, he wanted to elevate the classics, making dips and dippables in small batches, using only fresh ingredients and no chemical additives.You can order online and Dip Daddy delivers twice weekly. Giorgio is now working on a pickup location.Two restaurants are serving a menu built with pride and serving fresh dishes along Passyunk Avenue.Black & Brew is a family business run by Colleen DeCesare and her wife Jennifer.They opened the breakfast and lunch spot nearly 15 years ago and have been serving the community ever since.They serve La Calombe coffee which they use for special drinks like smoothies and black and tans. Breakfast favorites include the burrito, and a lunch favorite is the Turkey Reuben.They feature local artists hanging from the walls and always keep vegetarian options available.Keshet Kitchen is a new spot from owners Sharon Shvarzman and Abraham Bloom.The Queen Village spot features Israeli comfort food for lunch and dinner. The recipes are Sharon's take on his grandfather's dishes that he brought from Israel.Sharon made a name for himself on the Food Network on shows 'Worst Cooks in America' and 'Great Food Truck Race.' He's perfected the family recipes and is bringing them to Philadelphia.1523 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147705 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147At Sofitel Philadelphia in Rittenhouse Square, you can sip tea while you savor petite sandwiches, pastries, and rainbow-colored cakes -- all in celebration of Pride Month.It's afternoon tea with lots of kicks, splits and dips, as the girls from Brittany Lynn's Drag Mafia put on a show.For $55 you can enjoy an all-you-can eat menu. For an extra $10, you can enjoy bottomless cocktails.A portion of the proceeds benefits the William Way LGBT Community Center. The Sofitel also has hall of LGBTQIA+ flags on display.120 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-569-8300Saturday, June 26, 2-4pm1315 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA. 19107215-732-2220Pride Month is a great time to shop small, and support businesses that have fantastic finds. We found two LGBTQ-owned ventures that can help with that.Trunc is a community-focused shop owned by longtime partners Dorothea Gamble and Dagmar Mitchell. They sell everything from home goods to environmentally-conscious laundry supplies.Items like jewelry, art, clothing and more are all handmade by local artisans, and the inventory rotates.Naturally Queer was started by Jourdan Porter as a side baby to her therapy career.Looking for a shirt to wear to a natural hair festival, she couldn't find one -- so she designed one herself, and now sells them online and at festivals.929 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia PA 19023267-559-1604Qil Jones is a Metal Bender, self-described Machine Witch and the creator of Blackmarzian.Qil envisions and creates an assortment of ultra-modern adornments from hair and face ornaments to bracelets, earrings and more out of sheets of metal.It's all done out of their home studio in West Philadelphia. The core of the company is inspired by traditions of black queer radical feminism as well as the folk art of blacksmiths in Africa.You can also make a custom order; imagination is the only limit.Philly AIDS Thrift is all decked out for Pride, with a queer-centric window and a store filled with gently used gems, all donated.The store, which launched in 2005, turns the proceeds from sales into grants for organizations that provide programs and services for people in the region impacted by HIV and AIDS.Philly AIDS Thrift just added an HIV testing site to its second floor and is currently fundraising for a major expansion that will add 3,000 square feet to its flagship location.710 S 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-922-3186345 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-923-2960Summer cocktails are on the menu with our friends at Fine Wine and Good Spirits.Seasonal ingredients like pineapple, fresh berries and lemon spruce up our thsi week's selection.BalletX is making its return to in-person performances with a show at the Mann Center, featuring three new, never-before-seen works.BalletX is staging its first ever "Summer Series at the Mann.""It's been a dream come true for the company," says Christine Cox, BalletX's Co-founder and Artistic and Executive Director.There will be four performances with three world premieres.5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19131The William Way LGBT Community Center has reopened its doors for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, and it's just in time for Pride Month.The center has a new virtual exhibition calledIt showcases the works of 28 local artists who explore themes of suffering, change and loss but also beauty and hope.The exhibition is free to view on the center's website gallery where you'll also find other virtual exhibitions that have been curated during the pandemic.Tune into the center's Facebook page at 7 pm on June 28 for a free streaming performance by the Philadelphia Orchestra led by conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin.1315 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA. 19107215-732-2220qFLIX has been producing in-person film festivals in Philadelphia since 2014. Last year, they decided to put on a virtual event because of the pandemic. The response was so overwhelming, PrideFlix will now be an annual event.This year's festival includes 17 programs 50 films from 25 countries, everything from LGBTQIA+ Documentaries, feature films, short films, and web series that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home through July 7.You can buy individual tickets to particular films that range between $9-13 or buy a festival pass for $70 and you can watch all of the films as many times as you want.Charity Happy Hours are back at Evil Genius Beer Company in Kensington, and for Pride, the beneficiary is The Trevor Project, a national organization providing suicide prevention counseling for LGBTQIA plus youth.Evil Genius also released a Pride Month Strawberry Blonde Ale called #loveislove with a portion of sales going to the Trevor Project.#loveislove is available in Evil Genius' new 12-ounce cans at the Lab in Fishtown - and for exclusive delivery to your front door through a Pride partnership with GoPuff.1727 N. Front St., Philadelphia215-425-6820Charity Happy Hour, Thursday, June 24, 2021, 6-8pm