Qadr Williamson

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing girl.She is identified as 10-year-old Qadr Williamson.Officials say her foster mother last saw her on the 300 block of Glen Echo Road around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.She is 5' 5" tall and is believed to be wearing black pants, a black shirt, a blue hoodie and black sneakers.Anyone who knows where the child is should contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or 911.