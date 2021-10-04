Que Ricas offers fast, fun take on Venezuelan specialties

HADDON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Venezuelan street food comes to South Jersey with, a casual, take-out style restaurant in Haddon Heights.Owner Sahar Soleymani spent a lot of time in the kitchen growing up, with her mother and grandmother from Venezuela -- who both loved to cook -- and her father from Iran, who was an engineer who also ran restaurants and nightclubs.Soleymani cooks up traditional Venezuelan dishes, as well as a few with her own personal spin.Everything is made with fresh, local ingredients and menu items cater to all diets, with many vegan and gluten-free options available.46-A Haddon Avenue, Haddon Township, NJ 08108856-858-8500