Questlove receives Lew Klein Excellence in Media Award at Temple University

The prize is given each year to honor key figures in the media and distinguished alumni.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University honored Oscar and Grammy-winning musician Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson Sunday night.

The co-founder of Philadelphia hip-hop group The Roots received the Lew Klein Excellence in Media Award.

Prior to being honored, Thompson took part in a Q &A with Temple students.

6abc president and general manager Bernie Prazenica and Action News anchor Sharrie Williams were on hand for the honors.