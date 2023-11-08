Radnor High School evacuated due to police activity; 2 polling places moved

Chopper 6 over police acvitity at Radnor High School

Officers with the Radnor Township Police Department say no injuries are reported at the scene.

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Residents are being asked to avoid Radnor High School in Delaware County due to police activity.

Officials say the school was evacuated Tuesday night, including the polling places located inside.

Due to the evacuation, Delaware County officials say polling places for two precincts -- Radnor Ward 2, Precinct 1 and Radnor Ward 2, Precinct 3 -- have relocated to Radnor Elementary in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Additionally, Delaware County Elections will file in court to seek an extension of voting for voters in those two precincts through 9 p.m.

Relocated precincts will be open by roughly 7:15 p.m.

No further information has been released at this time.

