Radnor Township residents upset over new CBD Kratom store

The controversy centers around a new CBD Kratom store and self-identified cannabis dispensary located on East Lancaster Avenue in Wayne.
CBD is a compound that's found in cannabis that won't get you high. According to a Mayo Clinic Health System psychiatrist, Kratom has some opioid-like properties but is promoted as an aid in overcoming opioid withdrawal.
Radnor Township resident John Riccoutti says this isn't the right location for the store.
"You have a private school down the street. And you know what else? You're breeding an industry for people to go in there and buy and sell to kids. That's what you're doing," said Riccoutti.
Township sources tell Action News the store didn't go through the proper permitting process, and that the township was not aware the store was opening.
The store will be closed until it is in compliance.
"Unfortunately, Radnor Township requirements were not identified by our team. I strive to live by our core values, which include responsibility, and which is why I take full ownership of this oversight," said CBD Kratom's Vice President Dafna Revah.
The Board of Commissioners in the township is set to hold a meeting on Monday night where residents are expected to voice concerns about the business.