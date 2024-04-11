Rainbow rotation -- Today's Tip

Fit this workout into your day!
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana shows us a workout to sculpt and strengthen your oblique muscles.
Heel pop and squat -- Today's Tip
Work on your balance -- Today's Tip
Side plank to work your obliques -- Today's Tip
Arm workout using light hand weights -- Today's Tip
Put your muscles to work -- Today's Tip
Create more flexibility in your hips -- Today's Tip
Exercise to get your heart rate up -- Today's Tip
Work your lower and upper body at the same time -- Today's Tip
Tone & strengthen arms -- Today's Tip