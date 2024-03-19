WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Exercise to get your heart rate up -- Today's Tip

Fit this workout into your day!

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Fitness tip: Exercise to get your heart rate up and tone your legs
Shoshana shows us an exercise to get your heart rate up while you tone and strengthen your legs.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana shows us an exercise to get your heart rate up while you tone and strengthen your legs.

WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:

Work your lower and upper body at the same time -- Today's Tip

Tone & strengthen arms -- Today's Tip

Squat challenge -- Today's Tip

Core challenge -- Today's Tip

The importance of stretching -- Today's Tip

Work your outer glutes -- Today's Tip

Squat with shoulder press rotation -- Today's Tip

Work your chest and core at the same time -- Today's Tip

Effective way to do mountain climbers -- Today's Tip

Strengthen your body -- Today's Tip

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW