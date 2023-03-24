Grammy award-winner Ranaan Meyer joins Philadelphia Youth Orchestra for annual gala

"I got to play in the Philly Youth Orchestra when I was a senior in high school," he recalled.

PHILAELPHIA (WPVI) -- A very special, full-circle moment is set to play out in Center City on Thursday night.

Newly minted Grammy award-winner Ranaan Meyer is reconnecting with his roots as he joins the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra at their annual gala.

The youth orchestra's Music Institute Gala at The Union League of Philadelphia is called 'Symphony of a Thousand.'

"I got to play in the Philly Youth Orchestra when I was a senior in high school," recalled Meyer. "I don't know if I really ever imagined some of these full-circle capacity items that have happened to me in my life, so when they do happen they're just ... it doesn't get old."

Meyer is the co-founder of 'Time for Three,' a musical trio, and just won a Grammy for Best Classical Instrumental Solo.

He and 'Time for Three' will play the Mann Music Center in October.

Plus, Meyer says he will play with the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra again on June 4 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Verizon Hall.

"I wrote myself a concerto," he said. "And it's a concerto called 'Concerto for my Family,' and it's a five-movement all inspired by my family and the community."

Meyer grew up in Turnersville and now lives in Cherry Hill with his family.