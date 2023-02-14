Man dead, woman injured in Reading, Pennsylvania domestic shooting

Police said the suspect, 39-year-old Melvin Ojeda-Rodriguez, had a previous relationship with the female victim.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Reading, Pennsylvania are investigating a domestic double shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead and a woman injured.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday inside a first-floor apartment on W. Windsor Street.

"These folks were just in their apartment going about their business this morning when this guy broke in and confronted them with a firearm," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli. "Unfortunately, he shot and killed a young man and this female was also shot."

Police said the woman was shot in the leg and the man was shot multiple times. The woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Tornielli said the suspect, 39-year-old Melvin Ojeda-Rodriguez, had a previous relationship with the female victim.

"The suspect attempted to kick in the door to get into the apartment and then broke into the apartment through a window," Tornielli said.

Ojeda-Rodriguez turned himself in to authorities and was taken into custody without incident. He is expected to be formally charged later today.