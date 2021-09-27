Omar Guzman looks to breathe life into Reading Recreational Soccer Program

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Omar Guzman grew up in Reading, Pa. after his family came to the United States from Mexico.He credits his parents for giving him a better life by raising him in the U.S. Part of that better life was giving him a chance to play soccer.Since Guzman was 8 years old ,he has played organized soccer. It quickly became his passion and led him to a list of accolades including, helping Reading High School win their first District Championship, playing collegiately and getting professional spells in Portugal and Spain.His latest journey in the world of soccer has been a grassroots campaign to bring the Reading Recreational Soccer Program back to life.According to the 2020 census, Reading has the highest percentage of Latinos of any municipality in Pennsylvania at 69%. Guzman hopes to provide this next generation with an affordable, educational and fun experience playing the game he loves.Through his connections in the game he has worked with local clubs, the mayor of Reading and local businesses to provide equipment and city parks for the kids to play.320 South 3rd Street, Reading, PA 19602