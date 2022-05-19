A ride-hailing app for pets is coming to Philadelphia

Srinivasan founded "SpotOn.Pet" in response to her own frustration navigating a congested city with her dog or pig in tow. The ride-hailing service launched in New York in 2018 and is currently accessible to fosters and rescues via a mobile app in the Philadelphia area and South Jersey. Later this year, it is expected to roll out to the general public.
"You can come with your pet on a ride or you can take one of our pet-only services," she said. "We have great drivers that are vetted and that can come to your door and have your pet go into its appointments without you."
Each driver receives an in-depth background check and is also put through the animal cruelty database to ensure safe and high-quality rides for pets. Spot On is even currently seeking out drivers in the Philadelphia area.
The service was a life-saver for Juliet, a dog who recently lost its eyesight and hearing.
"I was on vacation, so Juliet was with a different foster and she had a medical emergency," said foster parent Colleen Antoon. "They called Spot On, they got a car to her right away, brought her to the ER and brought her home."
The four-hour procedure was a success and Juliet is now available for adoption.
The same is true for Grinch, who has been with his foster parent, Christine Dougherty, for a year.
"He's been waiting for his forever home patiently for a while now and he's hopeful that someone out there is his person who might be watching today," said Dougherty.
Both dogs are available through Rescue Dogs Rock NYC to any interested adopters in the Greater Philadelphia Area.
The Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia (ACCT) is also looking to get their pets into loving homes. This week, they partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation to waive adoption fees until Tuesday, May 24.
"We've had over 100 dogs at our capacity really for months," said Sarah Barnett, Acting Co-Executive Director of ACCT Philly. "So, if you're looking for a new pet, you can come here and adopt them."
To learn more about SpotOn.Pet, Rescue Dogs Rock NYC, or ACCT Philly, visit their respective websites.
