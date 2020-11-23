crime

Store owner shot in head while closing North Philadelphia business: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A store owner in North Philadelphia was shot in the head while he was closing his business on Sunday night, according to Philadelphia police.

It happened around 10 p.m. on the 2400 block of Ridge Avenue.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, a 50-year-old store owner was pulling down his security gates to close his business for the evening when he was shot.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.

Police say the victim's 19-year-old daughter was inside the store when the shots rang out. She was not injured.

It's unclear what sparked the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
4 people injured in Trenton shooting
Triple shooting leaves 21-year-old man dead
Crime Fighters: Who killed Sinsir Parker?
14-year-old boy shot in West Philadelphia: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2M people passed through airports this weekend, despite COVID warnings
Montco parents protest as schools go virtual
12-year-old child fatally shot through front door
South Jersey house fire labeled suspicious
Eagles fall to Browns 22-17
New COVID-19 restrictions going into effect in Delaware
See the full list of AMAs winners, nominees
Show More
Triple shooting leaves 21-year-old man dead
Pa. election: Trump appeals dismissal of bid to block vote certification
NJ COVID: New outdoor restrictions going into effect; 3,998 cases reported
4 people injured in Trenton shooting
Florida man wrestles puppy from jaws of alligator: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News