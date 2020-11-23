Store owner shot in head while closing North Philadelphia business: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A store owner in North Philadelphia was shot in the head while he was closing his business on Sunday night, according to Philadelphia police.It happened around 10 p.m. on the 2400 block of Ridge Avenue.According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, a 50-year-old store owner was pulling down his security gates to close his business for the evening when he was shot.The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.Police say the victim's 19-year-old daughter was inside the store when the shots rang out. She was not injured.It's unclear what sparked the shooting.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.