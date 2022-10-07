WATCH LIVE

Tractor-trailer hauling heavy equipment slams into Ridley Twp. dentist's office

4 minutes ago
Chopper 6 was over the scene of this crash on Friday afternoon.

RIDLEY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Rescuers are on the scene after a truck crashed into a dentist's office on Friday afternoon in Ridley Twp., Delaware County.

This happened at Ridley Dental Center on W. MacDade Boulevard at Morris Avenue.

Chopper 6 was over the scene where most of a tractor-trailer was at rest inside the building.

At least two other heavily damaged vehicles were nearby.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone inside the building was injured, nor any word on whether any occupants of the vehicles were hurt.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

