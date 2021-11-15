inside story

Examining the rise in domestic violence cases during the pandemic; how to get help, support

By Niki Hawkins
EMBED <>More Videos

Why domestic violence cases are up during pandemic, how to get help

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you need help or know someone in need of support, visit WomenAgainstAbuse.org and the 24-hour hotline with counselors available in any language at 1-866-723-3014.

On this week's Inside Story, host Sarah Bloomquist talks with Joanna Otero-Cruz, Executive Director of the non-profit 'Women Against Abuse' and Chanda Mobley, a survivor and women's advocate about the rise in intimate partner sexual violence and physical violence during the pandemic.

They discuss the important tips that those abused can take to get help now.

Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsinside storydomestic violence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSIDE STORY
Local elected officials react to infrastructure bill, how it helps PA
Understanding Gov. Phil Murphy's much closer than predicted victory
Examining the state of local politics prior to Nov. 2 election results
Clearing up COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, vaccine efficacy
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News