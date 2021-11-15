PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you need help or know someone in need of support, visit WomenAgainstAbuse.org and the 24-hour hotline with counselors available in any language at 1-866-723-3014.
On this week's Inside Story, host Sarah Bloomquist talks with Joanna Otero-Cruz, Executive Director of the non-profit 'Women Against Abuse' and Chanda Mobley, a survivor and women's advocate about the rise in intimate partner sexual violence and physical violence during the pandemic.
They discuss the important tips that those abused can take to get help now.
Examining the rise in domestic violence cases during the pandemic; how to get help, support
