Man arrested following road rage shooting on I-495 in Delaware; baby inside car was uninjured

HOLLY OAK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police have arrested and charged a man who they say fired shots into a car with a baby inside during a road rage incident on Thursday.

According to police, 21-year-old Nasir Simmons was arrested Thursday night in Philadelphia.

Upon extradition to Delaware, Simmons will be charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and 2 felony counts of reckless endangerment first degree.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 495 near the Claymont exit in Holly Oak, New Castle County.

Police said Simmons, who was in a burgundy-colored passenger vehicle, shot at a red Honda Accord and kept driving.

No one was injured, but a 32-year-old man and a 2-month-old baby were inside the car that was hit by the gunfire.