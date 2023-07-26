Montgomery County man charged in connection to road rage attack turned shooting

A Montgomery County man has been charged in connection to a road rage attack turned shooting back in May.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County man has been charged in connection to a road rage attack turned shooting back in May.

Authorities say Abdjurah El smashed a woman's back windshield with a crowbar on Market Street in Center City after accusing her of cutting him off.

The woman, who was licensed to carry, shot once in his direction before escaping and calling 911.

The bullet struck El in the groin area, officials later learned.

Officials with the District Attorney's office waited for El to recover from his injury before filing charges against him on Tuesday.