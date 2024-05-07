Philadelphia's Rocky statue undergoing routine maintenance for next 2 days

Officials say the barriers will be removed each day after the work is complete, ensuring it remains fully accessible for visitors

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many people come from all over to see the famous Rocky statue at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. However, for the next two days, the sought-after photo-opt will have barriers up during most of the day as it undergoes routine conservation maintenance.

Temporary barriers and signage were posted Tuesday morning to let visitors know of the ongoing conservation work. The work will be done from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

For those who have the statue on their Philadelphia bucket list, you'll still have your chance to see it! Officials say the barriers will be removed each day after the work is complete, ensuring that it remains fully accessible for visitors.

"The Rocky statue is beloved by residents and visitors of Philadelphia alike," said Marguerite Anglin, Public Art Director of the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy. "Regular cleaning and waxing protects Rocky from weather-related damage and deterioration and helps preserve it for generations to come."

The Rocky statue was created by artist A. Thomas Schomberg in 1980 and was gifted to the city by Sylvester Stallone. It is part of Philadelphia's permanent collection of over 1,000 public artworks.