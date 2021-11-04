Chargers-Eagles Week 9 Preview: Jaworski on Chargers' strength, weakness, game prediction

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles go for their first home win in 2021 when they host the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at 4:05 p.m.
The Birds routed the Lions, 44-6, last week buoyed by a devastating ground attack that racked up 236 yards.
Philadelphia faces a tougher challenge in the 4-3 Chargers and burgeoning QB Justin Herbert.
To get you ready for kickoff, we asked former Eagles QB and NFL expert Ron Jaworski to help break down the matchup, with his analysis of what went so right in Detroit, his love for Herbert, the Chargers' big weakness that could give the Eagles an edge, why Joey Bosa must be stopped and his prediction for the game.
Check it out in this week's Three and Out.
1st Down: What did we learn after Eagles' blowout win in Detroit
2nd Down: Schedule looks easy, can we think about the playoffs?
3rd Down: Stopping Justin Herbert, Chargers' big weakness
Player to Watch on Chargers: Joey Bosa
Player to Watch on Eagles: Dallas Goedert
Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 31, Chargers 30
