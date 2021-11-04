Three and Out

Chargers-Eagles Week 9 Preview: Jaworski on Chargers' strength, weakness, game prediction

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chargers-Eagles Preview: Jaws predicts whether Birds will beat L.A.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles go for their first home win in 2021 when they host the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

The Birds routed the Lions, 44-6, last week buoyed by a devastating ground attack that racked up 236 yards.

Philadelphia faces a tougher challenge in the 4-3 Chargers and burgeoning QB Justin Herbert.

To get you ready for kickoff, we asked former Eagles QB and NFL expert Ron Jaworski to help break down the matchup, with his analysis of what went so right in Detroit, his love for Herbert, the Chargers' big weakness that could give the Eagles an edge, why Joey Bosa must be stopped and his prediction for the game.

Check it out in this week's Three and Out.

1st Down: What did we learn after Eagles' blowout win in Detroit
2nd Down: Schedule looks easy, can we think about the playoffs?

3rd Down: Stopping Justin Herbert, Chargers' big weakness
Player to Watch on Chargers: Joey Bosa
Player to Watch on Eagles: Dallas Goedert
Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 31, Chargers 30
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiathree and outaction news sportsphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THREE AND OUT
Saints-Eagles Preview: Why the Eagles will beat NOLA
Eagles-Broncos Preview: Jaws on Eagles D, how to beat Denver
Eagles-Lions Preview: Why Birds shouldn't overlook Detroit, QB change?
Eagles-Raiders Preview: Jaworski's game prediction, players to watch
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News