Three and Out

Ron Jaworski's 2-part plan for fixing Carson Wentz, Eagles

Jaws offers up some advice for coach Doug Pederson to turn around the Birds' season.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles sit at 0-2-1 heading into Sunday night's matchup in San Francisco and issues, injuries and fan panic continue to mount for the Birds.

Carson Wentz has the NFL's third-worst rating, Dallas Goedert is out indefinitely, eliminating one of Wentz's key weapons. And the defense has yet to show up in a big way, placing last in the league with 0 takeaways.

Ranking the winless teams: Just how bad are the Eagles?

So we asked Ron Jaworski to come up with some ideas for fixing the Birds' offense and defense.

See his advice for coach Doug Pederson and more analysis and predictions for the Niners game in the video above.

1st Down: Jaws' 2-part plan to fix the Birds
2nd Down: Replacing tight end Dallas Goedert
3rd Down: Eagles face brutal 3-game stretch
Jaws' Prediction: 49ers 31, Eagles 23
