Ron Jaworski's 2-part plan for fixing Carson Wentz, Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles sit at 0-2-1 heading into Sunday night's matchup in San Francisco and issues, injuries and fan panic continue to mount for the Birds.Carson Wentz has the NFL's third-worst rating, Dallas Goedert is out indefinitely , eliminating one of Wentz's key weapons. And the defense has yet to show up in a big way, placing last in the league with 0 takeaways.So we asked Ron Jaworski to come up with some ideas for fixing the Birds' offense and defense.See his advice for coach Doug Pederson and more analysis and predictions for the Niners game in the video above.Jaws' 2-part plan to fix the BirdsReplacing tight end Dallas GoedertEagles face brutal 3-game stretch49ers 31, Eagles 23