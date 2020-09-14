inside story

Watch Inside Story Sep. 13 episode

By and Niki Hawkins
Matt O'Donnell interviews the one and only Ron Jaworski!

The former quarterback and NFL Analyst discusses the 2020 Philadelphia Eagles opener, football in the age of COVID-19, how the league will deal with the social justice movement and what it will be like for teams playing with little to no fans in the stands!

Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphianflphiladelphia eaglesinside story
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSIDE STORY
Watch September 6, 2020 Inside Story: Mental health going into the fall
Inside Story: Recapping the National Conventions
How the 2020 Census can help Philadelphia
Watch Aug, 16 Inside Story: VP pick's impact on local races
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead from gunshot wounds in Lower Merion
Judge rules Gov. Wolf's pandemic restrictions are unconstitutional
What are fall allergies and how to deal with them
Protests erupt in Lancaster, Pa. after knife-wielding man shot, killed by police
FBI reveals new info in case of missing NJ girl Dulce Maria Alavez
Pres. Trump visits CA for briefing on wildfires
Man shot in chest on Roosevelt Boulevard
Show More
South Dakota AG reported hitting deer after fatal crash: Investigators
Teacher departures leave schools scrambling for substitutes
AccuWeather: Sunny and Warm This Afternoon, Cooler Air Coming
Biden blasts Trump over climate change, West Coast fires
Amazon seeking 100,000 people for warehouse jobs
More TOP STORIES News