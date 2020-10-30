Should the Eagles be buyers or sellers at the deadline? Plus, Dallas Week with Ron Jaworski

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The NFL saw a number of personnel moves this week, which has many fans asking if the Philadelphia Eagles will make a deal before the deadline.Before the deadline, which falls on Election Day on Nov. 3, the Birds will host the rival Dallas Cowboys.Dallas is a mess at 2-5 and the Eagles are a heavy favorite on Sunday night.Former Eagle Ron Jaworski goes three deep on the Birds in this week's Three and Out, as he decides whether Howie Roseman should make a deal to improve the roster if flailing Dallas is the perfect elixir for what ails the Eagles offense and the one player on Dallas that could be trouble for the Birds.Check it out in the video above and vote in our poll below.