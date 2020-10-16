Ron Jaworski sees some 'Mike Quick' in Travis Fulgham, breaks down Ravens Week 6 matchup

Fans will be back at the Linc in Week 6 and hoping to provide a spark, but the Birds face a tough test in the Ravens (3-2) led by reigning MVP Lamar Jackson.
Former Eagles QB and NFL analyst Ron Jaworski joined Ducis Rodgers to discuss the matchup and the rise of Travis Fulgham in this week's Three and Out.
Topics:1st Down: Travis Fulgham's rise vs. Zach Ertz's production
2nd Down: Key Matchup: Stopping Lamar Jackson
3rd Down: How the Eagles pull of an upset (7-point underdog)
Jaws' Prediction: Ravens 28, Eagles 24