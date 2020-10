Ron Jaworski sees some 'Mike Quick' in Travis Fulgham, breaks down Ravens Week 6 matchup

Topics:

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are a disappointing 1-3-1 heading into Sunday's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, a game that has the Eagles as a touchdown underdog at home. Fans will be back at the Linc in Week 6 and hoping to provide a spark, but the Birds face a tough test in the Ravens (3-2) led by reigning MVP Lamar Jackson.Former Eagles QB and NFL analyst Ron Jaworski joined Ducis Rodgers to discuss the matchup and the rise of Travis Fulgham in this week's Three and Out.Travis Fulgham's rise vs. Zach Ertz's productionKey Matchup: Stopping Lamar JacksonHow the Eagles pull of an upset (7-point underdog)Ravens 28, Eagles 24