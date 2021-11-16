Roosevelt Boulevard

15 to 20 vehicles crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, icy conditions to blame: Police

Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash and a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on the Roosevelt Boulevard.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Slick conditions may have caused the accidents involving 15 to 20 vehicles on Roosevelt Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard Extension between Broad and Fox streets near East Falls.

Traffic was jammed on the Boulevard and surrounding streets for hours.

"It's horrible. I've been stuck out here for 45 minutes," Charles Stubbs of Northeast Philadelphia told Action News while being stuck in a long lines of cars.

"The traffic is horrible this morning. Horrible," said driver Travis Wells.

Ice on the roadway could be responsible.

"That's crazy though. I hope they're OK," said another driver as she sat in traffic.

Police investigated whether construction crews watered the bridge at night and, because of the cold temperatures, the water created an icy situation for drivers.

Traffic quickly backed up.

"It's really, really bad. Old York Road. Broad Street. Everything is just blocked off," said driver Danielle Davenport.

Wells added, "I'm coming from North Broad, heading down, and I noticed by Einstein (Medical Center) that it's congested everywhere."

All southbound lanes were closed so the cars could be moved.

Crews came out to salt the road before it reopened.

No injuries were reported.

Fatal Crash



Police are also investigating a fatal crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard that occurred Monday evening.
It happened around 6:20 p.m. in the inner northbound lanes near Revere Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say a driver of a Nissan Maxima struck a female pedestrian.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene, police say.
