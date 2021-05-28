Roosevelt Boulevard

Driver killed, passenger critically injured in fiery Roosevelt Boulevard collision

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard.

It happened around 4 a.m. Friday on the southbound lanes of the Boulevard at C Street in the Olney section of the city.

Police say two vehicles collided at the intersection.

According to investigators, it appeared an Infiniti went through a red light and struck a pickup truck.



The force sent the Infiniti into a light pole. The vehicle caught fire.

The driver of the Infiniti was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a passenger was ejected from the Infinity. The passenger is hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was listed in stable condition.
