Rosario's Pizzeria mixing things up for Mexican-style pizzas in South Philly

At Rosario's Pizzeria in South Philadelphia, classic Italian pizza gets a Mexican spin.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What do you get when you combine the flavors of Mexico with traditional Italian pizzas?

At Rosario's Pizzeria in South Philadelphia, it could be anything from a 'taco pizza' to a 'chipotle cheesesteak'.

This takeout/delivery spot in the Newbold has a menu filled with unique options created by owner Margarita Jeronimo and her family.

They experiment with the ingredients of their home country to come up with exciting new tastes, but still offer traditional hoagies, burgers, and fries.

Rosario's Pizzeria

1256 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146

215-755-4555