Rt. 130 SB closed in Pennsauken after serious crash

PENNSAUKEN, (WPVI) -- A serious crash has closed the southbound lanes on Route 130 in New Jersey Friday.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. near Federal Street in Pennsauken.

Officials say the driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver was taken to Cooper Hospital in an unknown condition.

When Action News arrived to the scene, the vehicle appeared to be charred.

Traffic is being detoured while the crash is being investigated.

