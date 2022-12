Police say some victims were treated at the scene.

New Jersey State Police say several people were injured.

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An oil tanker truck collided with at least two other vehicles in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

The truck then landed in an embankment.

It happened just after midnight Thursday on Route 295 south, near Route 73.

New Jersey State Police say several people were injured.

Their conditions have not been released, but police say some victims were treated at the scene.

There is no word yet on what may have led to the crash.