Route 422 closed in both directions near King of Prussia: PennDOT

The route is closed due to downed power lines and a fallen utility pole caused by Saturday night's severe storms.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Route 422 is closed in both directions Sunday night in the King of Prussia area, officials say.

A spokesperson for PennDOT said eastbound traffic is being detoured off at Trooper Road, and westbound traffic is being directed off at exit 23.

Multiple PECO crews are on the scene to make repairs.

Officials say the repairs will likely be done sometime between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday.

However, officials also say their work depends on Verizon work being completed so that PECO crews can begin.