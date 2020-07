Royal Cafe Narberth takes its name from the building's former life as Royal Bank, and it's one of the few spots on the lower Main Line with a liquor license.There's a massive outdoor area that can accommodate 70 socially distanced people and the tables are covered with tents and umbrellas so you can dine rain or shine.Favorites include the Murder Hornet pizza with spicy honey, the lobster roll sandwich and the Royal burger. The restaurant serves craft cocktails and there's even a slushy machine!724 Montgomery Ave, Narberth, PA 19072484-429-2626