Try Ducis Rodgers' dessert recipe for rum cake

Yellow cake mix package (16 oz)

Instant vanilla pudding mix (3.5 oz)

cup Zaya rum (or any dark rum)

cup water

cup of canola oil

4 large eggs (at room temperature)

cup chopped pecans

cup sugar

1 stick unsalted butter

cup Zaya rum (or any dark rum)

cup water

Zaya Rum on ice

Preheat oven to 325 degrees

Spray a Bundt pan with non-stick cooking spray and spread the pecans inside.

Combine cake mix, pudding mix, canola oil, cup of rum and cup of water in a stand mixer. Mix at low speed until combined. Add eggs, one at a time, until well combined.

Pour batter into Bundt pan and back for 50 to 55 minutes. (If a toothpick comes out clean, the cake is done.)

When the cake has about 10 minutes to go, begin the rum syrup. In a small saucepan, combine the butter, sugar, cup of rum and cup of water. Bring to a low boil and cook for about 4-to-6 minutes, stirring frequently.

Once the cake is out of the oven, leave it in the pan. Poke hole throughout with a large fork. Pour the rum syrup over the cake and let sit for 30 minutes. (You want that good stuff to soak in.)

Invert the Bundt pan onto a serving plate and let it sit for 5 minutes. Pull off the pan and get to eat the caloric goodness!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ducis Rodgers shares one of his favorite recipes for the holidays: A special rum cake that promises to kick your year off in the right way.