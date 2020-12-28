Try Ducis Rodgers' dessert recipe for rum cake

Easy Double Rum Cake Recipe
Batter Ingredients
- Yellow cake mix package (16 oz)
- Instant vanilla pudding mix (3.5 oz)
- cup Zaya rum (or any dark rum)
- cup water
- cup of canola oil
- 4 large eggs (at room temperature)
- cup chopped pecans
Rum Syrup
- cup sugar
- 1 stick unsalted butter
- cup Zaya rum (or any dark rum)
- cup water
Rum on the Rocks for the Chef
- Zaya Rum on ice
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees
- Spray a Bundt pan with non-stick cooking spray and spread the pecans inside.
- Combine cake mix, pudding mix, canola oil, cup of rum and cup of water in a stand mixer. Mix at low speed until combined. Add eggs, one at a time, until well combined.
- Pour batter into Bundt pan and back for 50 to 55 minutes. (If a toothpick comes out clean, the cake is done.)
- When the cake has about 10 minutes to go, begin the rum syrup. In a small saucepan, combine the butter, sugar, cup of rum and cup of water. Bring to a low boil and cook for about 4-to-6 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Once the cake is out of the oven, leave it in the pan. Poke hole throughout with a large fork. Pour the rum syrup over the cake and let sit for 30 minutes. (You want that good stuff to soak in.)
- Invert the Bundt pan onto a serving plate and let it sit for 5 minutes. Pull off the pan and get to eat the caloric goodness!