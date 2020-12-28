FYI Philly

Try Ducis Rodgers' dessert recipe for rum cake

By Timothy Walton
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ducis Rodgers shares one of his favorite recipes for the holidays: A special rum cake that promises to kick your year off in the right way.

Easy Double Rum Cake Recipe

Batter Ingredients
  • Yellow cake mix package (16 oz)
  • Instant vanilla pudding mix (3.5 oz)
  • cup Zaya rum (or any dark rum)
  • cup water
  • cup of canola oil
  • 4 large eggs (at room temperature)
  • cup chopped pecans


Rum Syrup
  • cup sugar
  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • cup Zaya rum (or any dark rum)
  • cup water


Rum on the Rocks for the Chef
  • Zaya Rum on ice


Instructions
  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees
  • Spray a Bundt pan with non-stick cooking spray and spread the pecans inside.
  • Combine cake mix, pudding mix, canola oil, cup of rum and cup of water in a stand mixer. Mix at low speed until combined. Add eggs, one at a time, until well combined.
  • Pour batter into Bundt pan and back for 50 to 55 minutes. (If a toothpick comes out clean, the cake is done.)

  • When the cake has about 10 minutes to go, begin the rum syrup. In a small saucepan, combine the butter, sugar, cup of rum and cup of water. Bring to a low boil and cook for about 4-to-6 minutes, stirring frequently.
  • Once the cake is out of the oven, leave it in the pan. Poke hole throughout with a large fork. Pour the rum syrup over the cake and let sit for 30 minutes. (You want that good stuff to soak in.)
  • Invert the Bundt pan onto a serving plate and let it sit for 5 minutes. Pull off the pan and get to eat the caloric goodness!
