Drivers brace for higher gas prices amid Russia, Ukraine conflict

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the Philadelphia area, unleaded regular fuel is up 32% from January 2021.
PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As people fill up their gas tanks across the tri-state area, they're noticing that it costs more.

"I used to be able to fill up in $20. Now it's like $35. But no matter what, I still got to get gas," said Shirley McKinney of Camden, N.J.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the Philadelphia, Camden, and the Wilmington area, unleaded regular fuel was $3.45 per gallon in January, up 32% from January 2021.

The nationwide city average was $3.41 per gallon in January, up 47% from last year.

As tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine, drivers are expecting those prices to go up even more.

"I wish we were more independent with our energy and our fuel," said Tim Bradley of Haddon Township.

Alex Deitch of Cherry Hill added, "It's crazy what's going on. We pray for the people of Ukraine."

Dr. Wojtek Wolfe, associate professor of political science at Rutgers University-Camden, says the economic impacts will affect Europe the most, but it will still be felt here in the U.S.

"You're going to see a steady creep up," Wolfe said of U.S. gas prices. "And if you see sharp spikes, it's more of a political, geopolitical effect that's spooking oil traders and the oil companies."

Some lawmakers are proposing a gas tax holiday legislation, which would suspend the federal gas tax of 18.4 cents per gallon for the rest of this year.

Wolfe says he suspects gas prices will swing even more than that in the coming months.

"It's more in the category of someone has to do something about this, and they're going to try," Wolfe said of the gas tax holiday proposal. "But the market itself is really going to be dictating the prices, and the market does not like uncertainty."

