1 dead, another critical after 2 young men show up to St. Christopher's Hospital with gunshot wounds

Police are trying to figure out where the pair was shot and what led to the violence.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police have a deadly mystery on their hands.

Investigators say two young men showed up at Saint Christopher's Hospital for Children after being shot.

One of them died at the hospital.

Now, police are trying to figure out where the pair was shot and what led to the violence.

We're told the 18-year-old man died at the hospital in Hunting Park, and a 21-year-old is in critical condition.

Police are now examining the car the two men were in, which is riddled with bullet holes.