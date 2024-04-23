Man goes viral for capturing heart of South Street

Sami Aziz has been snapping photos on the iconic stretch for the last 7 months, turning his neighborhood into a living gallery of portraits.

Sami Aziz has been snapping photos on the iconic stretch for the last 7 months, turning his neighborhood into a living gallery of portraits.

Sami Aziz has been snapping photos on the iconic stretch for the last 7 months, turning his neighborhood into a living gallery of portraits.

Sami Aziz has been snapping photos on the iconic stretch for the last 7 months, turning his neighborhood into a living gallery of portraits.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sami Aziz has been snapping photos on the iconic stretch of Philadelphia's South Street for the last seven months, turning his neighborhood into a living gallery of portraits.

He has gone viral on social media for his candid photos.

September will be a full year of capturing joy on South Street for Aziz.

"South Street is a really unique place. It's one of the most fun places to hang out in Philadelphia," said Aziz.

"You see families and kids having a good time with their parents. I try to show people from different backgrounds and walks of life and I think that unity is what we need here in the city."

Each day he posts new photos on his Instagram page, where people can reshare or get a copy of the photo he took of them.

In the last month, his reach has hit around four million.

He's taken about 60,000 candid photos for seven months straight.

"It can be something positive and good for our community, and it sheds negative perceptions that people may have about South Street or Philadelphia in general."