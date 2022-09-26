Will changes to the Pennsylvania Constitution do more good or damage?

Inside Story speaks with Meghan Pierce, Executive Director of the League of Women Voters of PA about SB 106.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on Inside Story, host Tamala Edwards interviewed Meghan Pierce, the Executive Director of the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, regarding the proposal to change the Constitution, which could have major ramifications across the state.

The League is a national non-partisan non-profit dedicated to registering voters, offering voting information and fighting for voter rights.

Recently, here in Pennsylvania, they are advocating for more transparency in Harrisburg over Senate Bill 106 (SB106) that was passed over the Summer.

SB106 has proposed several changes to the PA Constitution that could change abortion rights, voting rights, election oversight and security and curtail the veto power of the Governor.

They also discuss how voters can stay informed of the issues ahead of the November elections.

For more information, go to palwv.org or vote411.org.