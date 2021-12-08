school bus accident

No charges in Easton school bus crash that injured driver, 13 students: DA's office

Investigators said the driver was distracted by an incident on the bus just before the crash.
EASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Northampton County District Attorney's Office said a school bus driver will not be facing charges in regards to a crash last month.

The bus plunged down an embankment and into Bushkill Creek in Easton around 7:40 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8.

The driver and 13 Easton Area Middle School students were injured. The injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

Police said the bus, which was carrying about 30 students from Easton Area Middle School, landed in Bushkill Creek.



Investigators said the driver was distracted by an incident on the bus just before the crash.

Authorities said the driver lost control and crashed through the guardrail. The bus then went down the embankment and into two feet of water.

"If that bus rolled on its side, or on its roof, and it's into the water fully, then we're talking about a much bigger problem than what we had," Sgt. Joseph Alonzo, with the Easton Police Department, said at the time.

Police said dashcam video from the bus and another car helped with the investigation.

Dashcam video shows the moment a school bus crashes into Bushkill Creek on Nov. 8, 2021.



Drug and alcohol tests came back negative, the district attorney's office said.
