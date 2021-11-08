Multiple students, driver injured after school bus crashes into Bushkill Creek

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11214325" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dashcam video shows the moment a school bus crashes into Bushkill Creek on Nov. 8, 2021.

EASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least nine people were injured when a school bus with students on board crashed into a creek Monday morning in Easton, Pennsylvania, according to police.The crash was reported just before 7:40 a.m. on the 500 block of Bushkill Drive. Police said the bus, which was carrying about 30 students from Easton Area Middle School, landed in Bushkill Creek.Officials said the people injured included students and the bus driver. A total of nine people, including 8 students, needed medical transport to an area hospital. The injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.Police said there were also reports of more parents taking their kids to the hospital to be checked out, but the exact number is not known.Police said the bus was traveling in the lane furthest from the creek when it lost control and crashed through the guardrail. The bus then went down an embankment and into two feet of water."If that bus rolled on its side, or on its roof, and it's into the water fully, then we're talking about a much bigger problem than what we had," said Sgt. Joseph Alonzo, with the Easton Police Department.The cause of the crash remains under investigation."People all over crying and that and I found out my grandson was alright. I called him on the phone and I found out he was fine, but he hit his head pretty hard," said Charles Holmes Sr., who said his grandson has a sprained ankle and bruises.He and other parents rushed to the accident scene as soon as they heard what happened."I heard one mother screaming like, 'What hospital is he at?'" said Amanda Lance, who works at Easton Safe Harbor, near the scene of the crash.The school district says every child on board was reunited with family.Police said they have dashcam from the bus and another car to help with the investigation.