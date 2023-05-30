School bus driver accused of duct-taping a child into his seat in Delaware County

The investigation began after police were called to Hillcrest Elementary School in Drexel Hill.

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County school bus driver is accused of restraining a 10-year-old child in a seat with duct tape, the district attorney's office said Tuesday.

Clifton Heights resident Juliet Pratt, 54, is being charged for the incident that happened back on March 8.

The investigation began after police were called to Hillcrest Elementary School in Drexel Hill.

Surveillance video showed Pratt wrapping duct tape around the child's ankles and chest even though the child was sitting in a district-supplied safety harness, the D.A.'s office said.

Investigators say the child was not seen trying to get out of his seat or otherwise move around the bus.

After arriving at the school, the D.A.'s office said Pratt used a seat belt cutter to remove the tape from the child.

"Using duct tape on a child who was already fully restrained in the vehicle's harness was not only inexcusable, it was also dangerous. Had an accident occurred, this child would have been unable to free himself from the tape," District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

Pratt is charged with unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, and assault.