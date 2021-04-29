community journalist

Delaware County libraries go digital to support learning during the pandemic

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Delco libraries go digital to support learning during the pandemic

FOLSOM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "A love of reading is something that some people are born with. It's a skill that other folks have to develop," said Amy Pickett, the librarian at Ridley High School. "So, that's something that I'm here to help with."

Despite the ever-growing presence of digital media, Pickett says librarians are not going anywhere. She has been working hard to bring the Public Library Connect program to students learning both in-person and remotely. Using an app called, "Sora," developed by OverDrive, Inc., students can access age-appropriate books for free.

"The school starts a collection with eBooks or audiobooks, and then we come along and our 2,500 eBooks are able to be accessed with the app," said Cheri Crow, Youth Services Coordinator with Delaware County Libraries.

Crow says that seven school districts in Delaware County are currently participating, though she hopes that every district will connect with her to put this application to good use.

"You can click on words that you don't know and find vocabulary, you can change the font size to help your reading," Crow said. "I just think it's a great way to connect with kids, even if they're not physically in our buildings."

Students have become infatuated with the application's layout and ingenuity, which resembles the user interfaces of popular social media outlets.
"There's, like, a huge selection of books to choose from, so it's really convenient to, like, read from this app and I really like it," said Martroyia Jones, a 10th-grade student at Ridley High School.

Jones grew up with a love for reading. But other students in her grade level had different experiences.

"When I was in elementary school, I hated it," said 10th-grade student Sarah Persia. "It's changed a lot."

Persia says that the app allows her to rapidly discover new reading opportunities to add to her list.

"I'm, like, obsessed with reading," she said. "I can read a book in a day."

Persia's change of heart may have even impacted her career aspirations.

"I want to be an English teacher. They've helped me like grow so much," she said. "I just want to be like them and teach a girl like me."

Persia admires staff like librarian Amy Pickett, who has gotten creative to connect with students during this difficult time.

"I created a survey for students and staff to fill in their favorite books, their interests," she said. "I choose two or three books for them, provide a bookmark, a personalized note, and then I wrap them."

Pickett's care packages have made students feel unique and appreciated especially during the pandemic. She hopes that they will continue reading into adulthood and especially consider becoming a card-carrying member of their public library. Current members can currently access the Delaware County database of electronic books through a separate but similar app called, "Libby," also developed by OverDrive.

To learn more about the Delaware County Library System and the programs it offers, visit their website.

RELATED: High school student builds a way for special needs students

EMBED More News Videos

The "Team Up" program at this South Jersey middle school pairs special needs students with buddies to help them learn social skills and make lifelong friends.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdelaware countyfolsom (delaware county)community journalisteducationschoolinstagram storiesfeel goodlibraries
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Butterflies swarm Cape May for fall migration
Local athletes take their shot for a spot on Delaware Blue Coats
NJ soccer team emerges from tornado-ravaged home with high hopes
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News