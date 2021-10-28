1 injured in Schuylkill Expressway crash near Girard Ave

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least one person is injured after a crash on the Schuylkill Expressway in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia.The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday on the eastbound side of I-76 at Girard Avenue.The crashed involved two vehicles including a cement truck.Chopper 6 over the scene showed police investigating a damaged car on the shoulder of the highway.The crash resulted in a multi-mile delay starting at City Avenue.The scene was cleared shortly after 7 a.m.