1 injured in Schuylkill Expressway crash near Girard Ave

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least one person is injured after a crash on the Schuylkill Expressway in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia.
The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday on the eastbound side of I-76 at Girard Avenue.
The crashed involved two vehicles including a cement truck.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed police investigating a damaged car on the shoulder of the highway.
The crash resulted in a multi-mile delay starting at City Avenue.
The scene was cleared shortly after 7 a.m.
