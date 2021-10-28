Schuylkill Expressway

1 injured in Schuylkill Expressway crash near Girard Ave

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday on the eastbound side of I-76 at Girard Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least one person is injured after a crash on the Schuylkill Expressway in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia.

The crashed involved two vehicles including a cement truck.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed police investigating a damaged car on the shoulder of the highway.

The crash resulted in a multi-mile delay starting at City Avenue.

The scene was cleared shortly after 7 a.m.

