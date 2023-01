Schuylkill Expressway eastbound closed in West Conshohocken after dump truck overturns, spills stone

Chopper 6 was over a dump truck crash in the eastbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway on Friday morning.

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The eastbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway in West Conshohocken are shut down following a dump truck crash.

The crash happened by the ramps for I-476.

The dump truck overturned and spilled stone on the highway.

There was no word on whether anyone was hurt.

Pennsylvania state police and rescue crews are on the scene.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.