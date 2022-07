EMBED >More News Videos The Philadelphia Gay News presents the 2022 Stonewall Awards, honoring leaders in Philadelphia's LGBTQ+ community

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards looks at how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could impact the LGBTQ community, with growing concerns that same-sex marriage could be in jeopardy.Edwards is joined by Mark Segal, publisher of Philadelphia Gay News, Ashley Coleman, executive director of Galaei -- a social justice organization focusing on queer, trans, black, indigenous, and POC, to get their take on the ruling and the events occurring nationwide during Pride.Also, the panel discusses racial tension in Philadelphia's Gay community and look back at the 2022 Stonewall Awards.