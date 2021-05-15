hit and run accident

Search is on for driver in hit-and-run crash that injured a 10-year-old in Camden County: Police

EMBED <>More Videos

Search is on for driver in hit-and-run crash that injured a 10-year-old in Camden County: Police

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Waterford Township police continue to search for the driver wanted in a hit-and-run crash.

Police say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening near the intersection of East Atlantic and Bellevue Avenues in Waterford Township.

Witnesses say the driver hit a 10-year-old child riding a bike with his blue Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

The suspect got out of his truck and checked on the child before speeding off, according to police.

Waterford Township police say they located the suspect's truck in a Mount Laurel parking lot early Saturday morning.

The truck was unoccupied.

The suspect is described as a man in his 50's, large build and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

There's no word on the child's condition at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
waterfordhit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT
Suspect identified in hit-and-run that left man, 70, hospitalized
Motorcyclist hits WCU student, flees scene: Police
Suspect wanted for deadly hit-and-run in West Kensington surrenders to police
Man, 35, struck and killed in Philadelphia hit-and-run
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Israel strike in Gaza destroys building that houses media outlets
Rhawnhurst woman injured in house fire: Officials
Innocent bystander among the injured in West Philly quadruple shooting: Police
AccuWeather: Warmer this weekend with spotty showers
MOVE remains believed to be cremated have been found, mayor says
Woman says she ended up with $19k dental loan she didn't sign for
Surveillance video shows crash at Café La Maude's in Northern Liberties
Show More
Curry, Embiid help 76ers top Magic, clinch top seed in East
Community holds peace walk for 16-year-old killed in Southwest Philly
Mask or no mask? What you need to know about mask guidelines across the Delaware Valley
Walmart drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated shoppers
Hersheypark says no masks needed for fully vaccinated guests
More TOP STORIES News