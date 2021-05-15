Search is on for driver in hit-and-run crash that injured a 10-year-old in Camden County: Police

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Waterford Township police continue to search for the driver wanted in a hit-and-run crash.Police say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening near the intersection of East Atlantic and Bellevue Avenues in Waterford Township.Witnesses say the driver hit a 10-year-old child riding a bike with his blue Chevy Silverado pickup truck.The suspect got out of his truck and checked on the child before speeding off, according to police.Waterford Township police say they located the suspect's truck in a Mount Laurel parking lot early Saturday morning.The truck was unoccupied.The suspect is described as a man in his 50's, large build and tattoos on both arms.Anyone with information is asked to call police.There's no word on the child's condition at this time.