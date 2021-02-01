These 3 shops highlight rise in new bakeries during COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As restaurant and hospitality workers find themselves unemployed because of the pandemic, some are turning that tragedy into triumph, using the opportunity to take the leap into entrepreneurship.Two sisters from Delaware County opened, specializing in towering cakes that are six layers tall, believing that cakes are for celebrating and you want to feel like a king or queen on your special day.Brady Hatin, a longtime vegan, launched a vegan and gluten free bakery called. He started it so he and his family could enjoy meals together (his 9 year old daughter has celiac). He makes donuts, cookies, tarts and pies both sweet and savory.His partner, an avid snack mixer, added snack bags to the menu and there's hummus, too.And whileisn't new, it does have a new home, a new name and a new focus on chef-driven pizzas, while baking the bread it's known for, along with making pastries, soups, sandwiches, salads and other ready-to-eat foods.1901 S 9th St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148215-350-2207(215) 510-6822101 S 9th St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107215-625-0988