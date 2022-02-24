fatal shooting

Security guard found shot to death inside Overbrook home

Arriving officers knocked on the door and saw a fresh bullet hole in the front living room window.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Security guard found shot to death inside Philly home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A security guard was found shot to death inside his Philadelphia home, police say.

Police got a report just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday of a man possibly shot and killed along the 900 block of North 68th Street in the city's Overbrook section.

Arriving officers knocked on the door and saw a fresh bullet hole in the front living room window, so they broke down the door to get inside.

Officers found the 48-year-old victim in the living room with a gunshot wound to his face. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators also said the victim may have been dead for several hours or even days.

They found other bullet holes inside the home, but no evidence of the home being ransacked.

RELATED: Philadelphia's 'Third Thursday' initiative aims to tackle rising gun violence

Police are trying to gather additional evidence about the crime and the victim.

"We found him dressed in a security guard uniform from the jacket to the shirt to the pants and he also had other security guard uniforms and jackets hanging inside of the property on hooks," said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

So far this year, when it comes to crime in Philadelphia, the areas with the most shootings include Frankford, Kensington, North Philadelphia, and Strawberry Mansion, according to city data and the 6abc Data Journalism Team.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal shootinghomicidesecurity
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
2 men shot and killed in car in Strawberry Mansion
Police ID 24-year-old Delco man killed in hallway of Philly apartments
2 men killed in Berks County shooting
Officials: 2 charged in connection to fatal shooting in Burlington Co.
TOP STORIES
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
6-year-old Philly boy last seen with his dad missing: Police
Deadly crash outside Harrah's Philadelphia Casion in Chester
2 men shot and killed in car in Strawberry Mansion
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory
Police investigate robbery at Center City hotel
Arrest made in deadly stabbing in Lincoln University dorm
Show More
17 Philly-area chefs, restaurants up for James Beard Awards
14-year-old girl stabbed inside Philly home
1 injured in Burlington County house fire
Bald eagle found in Philly dies from injuries to wings, sternum
Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News