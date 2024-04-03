WATCH LIVE

SEPTA debuts new gates at 69th Street station in effort to prevent fare evasion, beef up security

Wednesday, April 3, 2024
If they are effective, SEPTA may add them to more stations.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA debuted its brand new full-length fare gates Wednesday at Philadelphia's 69th Street Transportation Center.

The gates were activated at 11 a.m. at the entrance to the Market-Frankford Line at the 69th Street station.

SEPTA says they are meant to crack down on fare evasion and beef up security.

The gates will utilize 3D technology to distinguish between adults, children and objects -- such as wheelchairs, strollers and luggage.

