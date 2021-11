UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board has finished its years-long investigation into a 2017 SEPTA crash in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.The agency is blaming a "intermittent anomaly" in the braking system of the main car involved.That train rear-ended another unoccupied car that was parked at 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby back on August 22, 2017.The operator and dozens of passengers were hospitalized at the time.Officials say SEPTA has made a number of safety and training changes since the crash.