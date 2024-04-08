Drexel University, SEPTA officials celebrate renaming of 30th Street Station stop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA and Drexel University are celebrating the renaming of the 30th Street Station stop in University City. It will now be called Drexel Station at 30th Street.

The unveiling happened at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

The major transit hub has been fully reconstructed to improve accessibility, and enhance safety and security, with upgraded amenities.

Drexel and SEPTA agree the station is the gateway to its campus.

