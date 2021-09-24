SEPTA

SEPTA Transit Gift Store reopens after closure due to pandemic

The SEPTA store reopened last week for the first time since March 2020.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

SEPTA Transit Gift Store reopens to customers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you consider yourself a transit enthusiast who loves the SEPTA EL line, the trolley lines, and the nostalgia of the old metal tokens, there is a store calling your name right now.

The SEPTA store reopened last week for the first time since March 2020.

From jewelry to cufflinks to sweats, toys, books, keychains, and more, the Transit Gift Store inside the lobby of SEPTA's headquarters at 12th and Market is back open.

So maybe grab a bus, train, or trolley to check out the wearable salute to your commute.

"We sell a lot of really neat stuff, from SEPTA-oriented items to jewelry and gifts," said Peg McGuire, the store's senior sales development specialist. "We sell greeting cards, we sell gifts, we sell retirement gifts, and we have all sorts of other things that people might need during the course of their workday. We have readers for somebody who came to work and they forgot their glasses."

The transit gift store has been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a year and a half, employees and customers are thrilled it's back open.

"It's been a long time," said Sydney Boney from West Philadelphia. "The last time I was here, they had some interesting things. I just noticed that it was open, so I just thought I'd stop and look around."

The store is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Key cardholders get a 15% discount if they show their key card when they make a purchase.

The big news is that they're now working on an e-commerce site for the store so you can shop online.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphiaseptacommuting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEPTA
SEPTA investigating after employee punches a man
2 charged in SEPTA bus shooting near City Hall
Repairs continue at some stations on SEPTA's Manayunk/Norristown line
SEPTA wants to rebrand to be 'The Metro'
TOP STORIES
Students go home hungry after school fails to provide breakfast, lunch
'The View' hosts test positive for COVID moments before VP interview
AccuWeather: Beautiful First Weekend Of Fall Ahead
Armed carjackers target mom & daughter at school pick-up
Investigation: Man accused of bilking victims in rent-to-own scheme
Retired firefighter donates kidney to lifelong friend
Slain woman Gabby Petito's boyfriend indicted for bank fraud
Show More
Biden urges booster shots following CDC endorsement
Young Alzheimer's patient aims to raise research awareness for Latinos
Community honors fallen firefighters during annual group run in Del.
Gritty rides motorcycle on I-95 & around Philly for 3rd birthday
Authorities identify gunman who shot 15, killing 1, at TN Kroger
More TOP STORIES News