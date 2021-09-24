SEPTA Transit Gift Store reopens after closure due to pandemic

The SEPTA store reopened last week for the first time since March 2020.
From jewelry to cufflinks to sweats, toys, books, keychains, and more, the Transit Gift Store inside the lobby of SEPTA's headquarters at 12th and Market is back open.
So maybe grab a bus, train, or trolley to check out the wearable salute to your commute.
"We sell a lot of really neat stuff, from SEPTA-oriented items to jewelry and gifts," said Peg McGuire, the store's senior sales development specialist. "We sell greeting cards, we sell gifts, we sell retirement gifts, and we have all sorts of other things that people might need during the course of their workday. We have readers for somebody who came to work and they forgot their glasses."
The transit gift store has been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After a year and a half, employees and customers are thrilled it's back open.
"It's been a long time," said Sydney Boney from West Philadelphia. "The last time I was here, they had some interesting things. I just noticed that it was open, so I just thought I'd stop and look around."
The store is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Key cardholders get a 15% discount if they show their key card when they make a purchase.
The big news is that they're now working on an e-commerce site for the store so you can shop online.