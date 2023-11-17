SEPTA Transit Police could strike next Monday if contract deal isn't reached

SEPTA Transit Police could strike next Monday | Here's what we know

The Transit Officer Union authorized a strike with a deadline of Sunday, November 19 at 11:59 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA and the Transit Police Union are at the negotiating table working out a contract for the officers who have been without one since the end of March.

"They want us to keep talking. They want SEPTA to get serious about making a deal, they don't want to walk off the job," says Troy Parham, the vice president of the Transit Police Union.

Parham says the main issue for SEPTA police officers is pay.

"We know that you're not going to bring us to the region or other municipal officers, but we want what you're offering the people on the property or your other employees," says Parham.

SEPTA released a statement saying:

"SEPTA is committed to continuing to negotiate in good faith with the FOTP. Our goal is to reach an agreement that is fair for our hard-working police officers, while also taking into account the significant funding challenges SEPTA faces with the looming fiscal cliff. We are optimistic that an agreement can be reached without a strike, and SEPTA negotiators are available to talk around the clock to get a deal in place."

"I think it's all going to come down to financial and fiscal goals, and I think it's doable," said SEPTA Police Chief Chuck Lawson.

Lawson understands revenue from ridership relies on the safety of the system.

"Safety and cleanliness is super tied together in bringing this ridership back," he said.

If transit officers walk off the job, SEPTA is ready to call in mutual aid from other departments.

"Philadelphia police, university police departments, school police, are tremendous partners for us," said Chief Lawson.

Riders say they hope a resolution is found before a strike.

"I think their presence is helpful, I think we need some form of presence to be there," says commuter Sergio Natal.

"I think it's important to keep the security the way it is and try to avoid the strike at all costs," said Matthew Lillo of South Philadelphia.